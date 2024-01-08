Schoolcraft Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,654 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $717.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

