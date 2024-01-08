Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,255 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $657,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.