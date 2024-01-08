ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $110.22. 820,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

