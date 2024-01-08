Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,528. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

