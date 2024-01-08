Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,974. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.