Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,687. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $54.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.