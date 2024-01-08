Chemung Canal Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.36. 188,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,850. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

