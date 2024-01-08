128,083 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 128,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,831,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $310,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. 76,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,668. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.