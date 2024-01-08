MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 41,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.