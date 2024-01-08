MTM Investment Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.06. 476,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

