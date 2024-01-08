Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 1,641,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

