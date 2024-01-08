MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 502,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,221. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

