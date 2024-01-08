MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.31. 175,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,431. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

