Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 1.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $113.21. 2,373,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,163. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

