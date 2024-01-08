Bayshore Asset Management LLC Buys 2,146 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. 9,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,581. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

