Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up 4.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Hudbay Minerals worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,290,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after buying an additional 467,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,523,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 440,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 4,236,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.33. 597,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

