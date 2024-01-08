DecisionPoint Financial LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

