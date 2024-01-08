DecisionPoint Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 735.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 13,204,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,280,738. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

