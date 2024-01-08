DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. 3,601,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

