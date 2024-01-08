Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.88.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

