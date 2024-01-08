Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

