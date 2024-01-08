General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.64. 1,190,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,837. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

