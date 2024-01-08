Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.06 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.71. 557,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

