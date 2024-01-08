Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $479.42. 1,109,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.44.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.