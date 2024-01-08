Rockland Trust Co. Sells 211,897 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,897 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,801,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,513. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $903.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

