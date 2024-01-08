Rockland Trust Co. Sells 382 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 605,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,186. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.94 and its 200-day moving average is $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

