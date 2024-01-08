Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,622 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

ED stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 201,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.