Rockland Trust Co. Sells 14,319 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,853,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.60. 11,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

