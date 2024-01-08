Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

S&P Global stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.67. 241,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,364. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

