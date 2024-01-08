Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.20. 56,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,209. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.