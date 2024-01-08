Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NSC opened at $229.02 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.