Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Up to $174.26

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.26, but opened at $178.95. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $177.68, with a volume of 13,724 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 524.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

