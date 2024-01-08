Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 221,191 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

