Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $25.78

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.78, but opened at $26.55. Guardant Health shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 231,645 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

