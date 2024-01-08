Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $8.55. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 3,093,522 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 15.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

