Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Gap Up to $26.32

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $26.99. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 26,934 shares.

BLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $969.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

