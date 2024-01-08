Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $40.66

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.66, but opened at $31.54. Prothena shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 817,761 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Stock Down 24.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $748,150. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prothena by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.