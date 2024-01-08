ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $27.47

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.47, but opened at $25.39. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2,468,230 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at about $1,864,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.