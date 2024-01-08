Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $31.73

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.73, but opened at $27.65. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 5,360,358 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

