Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.01. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 20,164 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $55,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

