American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.03. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 12,220,293 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.