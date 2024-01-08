Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.18. Infinera shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 310,078 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Infinera by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Infinera by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

