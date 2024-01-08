Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. Cool shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 132,346 shares trading hands.
Cool Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Cool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%.
About Cool
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
