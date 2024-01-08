Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. Cool shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 132,346 shares trading hands.

Cool Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cool by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cool during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cool by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cool by 216.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 98,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cool by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

