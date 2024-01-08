Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $93.73

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.73, but opened at $89.30. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $87.43, with a volume of 1,237,255 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.