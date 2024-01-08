Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.12. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 245,536 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Alphatec Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

