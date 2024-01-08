AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.91. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 121,971 shares traded.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $922.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

