Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Position Decreased by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 120,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

