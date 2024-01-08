iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Raised by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

