Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 11,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.