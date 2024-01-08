Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,614 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $168.64. 1,130,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,280. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.